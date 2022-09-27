PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Trading Down 2.6%

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 9,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 17,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PREKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$21.75 price objective on the stock. CIBC upgraded PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.93.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.