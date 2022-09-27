Primoris Services Co. (PRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 14th

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 8.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Primoris Services stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,666. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.10. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

