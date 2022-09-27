Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.00 million-$166.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.09 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.08-$4.12 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.40.

Progress Software Trading Up 0.6 %

Progress Software stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 501,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,553. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.83. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $219,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $762,776. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Progress Software by 304.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Progress Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Progress Software by 230.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Progress Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

