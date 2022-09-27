ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on ProKidney in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ProKidney Price Performance

PROK stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.66. ProKidney has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $11.98.

About ProKidney

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.

