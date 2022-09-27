Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.79.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

PLD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.10. The stock had a trading volume of 81,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,778. Prologis has a 52 week low of $102.80 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $7,475,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 105,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.