ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $12.48

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.48, but opened at $11.95. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 839,282 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,906,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,250.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 535,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 495,781 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,376,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,303,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

