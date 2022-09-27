ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Gap Down to $41.27

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.27, but opened at $40.00. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 140,776 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 14.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

