ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $21.21

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.21, but opened at $20.52. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 384,837 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXU. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.