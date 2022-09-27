Prosper (PROS) Achieves Market Cap of $16.68 Million

Prosper (PROS) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $16.68 million and $37.11 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. One Prosper coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00004297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00045315 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001801 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $330.34 or 0.01641918 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00034891 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,244,765 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prosper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain.At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

