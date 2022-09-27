Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.65

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 37245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFS. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Provident Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth $598,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 113.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

