Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $365.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $365.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $290.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.10 and a 200-day moving average of $340.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.33. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $286.35 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Public Storage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.