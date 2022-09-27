Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €80.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €80.00 ($81.63) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Puma Stock Performance

PUM stock traded down €0.36 ($0.37) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €52.78 ($53.86). 439,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,248. Puma has a twelve month low of €51.60 ($52.65) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($117.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

