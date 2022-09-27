Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,456. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $4.13.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
