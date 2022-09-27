Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,456. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 116,347 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 80,820 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 27,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

