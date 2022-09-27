Puzo Michael J Has $7.14 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Puzo Michael J lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 2.5% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after purchasing an additional 486,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 87,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,933. The firm has a market cap of $165.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average of $85.67.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

