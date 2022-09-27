Puzo Michael J Sells 300 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.71. 87,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,337. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

