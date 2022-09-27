Puzo Michael J Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Puzo Michael J lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.68. The stock had a trading volume of 98,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,069. The company has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

