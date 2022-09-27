Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95.

Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a $0.1615 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXSAP Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

