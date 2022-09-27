QV Investors Inc. Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,280 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 100,810 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

SBUX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,168,589. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

