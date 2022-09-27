QV Investors Inc. Has $28.50 Million Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,757 shares during the period. Magna International accounts for 2.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $28,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGA. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 611,350 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,142,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,346,000 after acquiring an additional 75,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,515,000 after acquiring an additional 45,508 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Magna International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,167 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.58.

Shares of MGA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.65%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

