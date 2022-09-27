QV Investors Inc. Has $38.61 Million Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,331 shares during the quarter. TELUS International (Cda) accounts for about 3.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $38,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,338,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,428 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,118,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,253,000 after acquiring an additional 589,026 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 182,100 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.74. 1,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TIXT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

