QV Investors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,507 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 1.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $18,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 43,901 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 466,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,087,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 549.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 68,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 58,061 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.84. 100,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,959. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

