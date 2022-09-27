QV Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 362,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,066,000. TFI International makes up about 2.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.41% of TFI International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

NYSE:TFII traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $93.75. 19,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

