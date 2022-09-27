QV Investors Inc. Purchases 39,230 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Thor Industries worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 17,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.14. 30,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,978. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.71. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.24.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

