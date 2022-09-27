QV Investors Inc. Trims Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BCE by 720.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,644,000 after purchasing an additional 803,883 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BCE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BCE by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in BCE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.39. 27,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,204. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.86%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

