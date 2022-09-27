Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.20

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 368093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Rakuten Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.
Rakuten Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.
Rakuten Group Company Profile
Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities.
