RAM Essential Services Property Fund (REP) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on October 27th

RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

RAM Essential Services Property Fund Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84.

Get RAM Essential Services Property Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at RAM Essential Services Property Fund

In other RAM Essential Services Property Fund news, insider Scott Wehl acquired 51,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$43,417.89 ($30,362.16).

About RAM Essential Services Property Fund

RAM Essential Services Property Fund is an REIT. It invests in high quality Australian medical and essential retail real estate assets, leased to essential services tenants. RAM Essential Services Property Fund is based in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAM Essential Services Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAM Essential Services Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.