RamenSwap (RAMEN) Trading Down 29.2% This Week

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. RamenSwap has a market cap of $6,514.90 and approximately $20,041.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RamenSwap has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One RamenSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00134097 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.01814738 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.
RamenSwap Profile
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
RamenSwap Coin Trading
