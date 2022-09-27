RamenSwap (RAMEN) Trading Down 29.2% This Week

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. RamenSwap has a market cap of $6,514.90 and approximately $20,041.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RamenSwap has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One RamenSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RamenSwap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010996 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00134097 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $367.01 or 0.01814738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

RamenSwap Profile

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RamenSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RamenSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RamenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RamenSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RamenSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.