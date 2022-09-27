Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Announces Dividend of $1.28

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.2782 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98.

OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. Randstad has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.18%. Analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Randstad from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Randstad from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Randstad has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

