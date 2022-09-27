Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Announces Dividend of $1.28

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.2782 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98.
Randstad Stock Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. Randstad has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.18%. Analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Randstad
Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Randstad (RANJY)
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.