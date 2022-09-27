RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $22.70

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $24.26. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 510 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAPT. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $702.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.45.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.13. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,504.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

