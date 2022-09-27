RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €401.00 ($409.18) and last traded at €412.40 ($420.82). 15,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €417.20 ($425.71).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €564.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €585.61.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

