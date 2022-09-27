RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $776.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTLLF shares. HSBC downgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €1,055.00 ($1,076.53) to €970.00 ($989.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RTLLF opened at $420.00 on Tuesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $420.00 and a twelve month high of $1,037.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $564.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.21.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

