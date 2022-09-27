Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $30,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 61,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.48. 125,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,125,375. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day moving average is $94.31. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

