Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Shares Down 0.6%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.65 and last traded at C$4.76. 212,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 275,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$5.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.99.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$346.44 million and a P/E ratio of 31.73.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.