Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 94,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,747. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

