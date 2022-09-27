Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Roche (RHHBY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS: RHHBY) recently:

9/15/2022 – Roche was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

9/14/2022 – Roche was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/8/2022 – Roche was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/7/2022 – Roche had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 370 to CHF 350. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.05. 4,973,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.55. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,764,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roche by 25.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,890,000 after buying an additional 1,165,391 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,402,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 114.6% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 592,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 316,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Roche by 26.1% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,366,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,010,000 after acquiring an additional 283,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

