Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/14/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/12/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 9/8/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.
- 7/30/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.52. 5,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,611. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $231.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.39 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $210,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
