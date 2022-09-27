Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/14/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $62.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

7/30/2022 – Texas Capital Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.52. 5,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,611. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares Inc alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $231.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.39 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,283.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,434.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,283.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $210,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.