RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

RED (RED) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $360,964.00 and $22,209.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

RED Coin Profile

RED launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for RED is token.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RED Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions.Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

