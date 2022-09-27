ReddCoin (RDD) 1-Day Volume Hits $21,239.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.91 million and approximately $21,239.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005246 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00837445 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000392 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 31,254,695,944 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

