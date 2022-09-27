Redwoods Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:RWODU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 27th

Redwoods Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RWODU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 27th. Redwoods Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Redwoods Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Redwoods Acquisition Price Performance

Redwoods Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. Redwoods Acquisition has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $10.64.

Get Redwoods Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RWODU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Redwoods Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

Redwoods Acquisition Company Profile

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwoods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwoods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.