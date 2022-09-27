Refined Wealth Management Buys 381 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Refined Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.31. 27,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,382. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.60 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.42.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

