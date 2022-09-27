Ren Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Ren has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $118.00 million and $13.50 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ren

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

