Renren (NYSE:RENN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.68

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.68 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Renren Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renren

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RENN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Renren by 1,034.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Renren by 37,033.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Renren by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Renren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Sarissa Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renren

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

