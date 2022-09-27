Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 4547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Resverlogix Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

