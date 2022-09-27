Reviewing AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) & TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 1.95% 2.07% 1.60% TeraWulf N/A -22.94% -9.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AcuityAds and TeraWulf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $97.36 million 1.08 $8.42 million $0.04 45.76 TeraWulf $13.43 million 8.34 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AcuityAds and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 3 4 0 2.57 TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00

AcuityAds currently has a consensus price target of $5.96, indicating a potential upside of 225.59%. TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.19%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than AcuityAds.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. 66.4% of TeraWulf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AcuityAds has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TeraWulf beats AcuityAds on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. The company serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. is based in Easton, Maryland.

