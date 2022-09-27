Reviewing Xilio Therapeutics (XLO) & Its Rivals

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) is one of 962 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Xilio Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xilio Therapeutics N/A -$75.80 million -0.12 Xilio Therapeutics Competitors $1.83 billion $243.52 million -3.58

Xilio Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Xilio Therapeutics. Xilio Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Xilio Therapeutics Competitors 3134 13114 39341 634 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Xilio Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Xilio Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 779.31%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 112.56%. Given Xilio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Xilio Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilio Therapeutics N/A -91.19% -45.94% Xilio Therapeutics Competitors -3,202.86% -159.85% -24.49%

Summary

Xilio Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors. The company also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a modified form of IL-2; XTX301, an IL-12 product candidate; and XTX401, an IL-15 product candidate that are masked with a protein domain to prevent binding activity until cleaved off by tumor microenvironment (TME)-associated proteases. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

