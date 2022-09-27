ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.50. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 26,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $27,236.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,380,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,038.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

