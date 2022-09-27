Richard Klausner Sells 11,100 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 988,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of LYEL stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 835,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 566.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

