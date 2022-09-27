Richard Klausner Sells 11,100 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 988,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of LYEL stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 835,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,166. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $15.49.
Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 566.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL)
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.