RigoBlock 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24.00 (GRG)

RigoBlock (GRG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One RigoBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001281 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RigoBlock has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. RigoBlock has a total market cap of $444,531.63 and $24.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004064 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010985 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068214 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10428277 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About RigoBlock
RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 1,742,499 coins. RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here. RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock. The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RigoBlock is rigoblock.com.
RigoBlock Coin Trading
