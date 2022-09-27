RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNG. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.38.

RingCentral Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RNG stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.32. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The firm had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $98,450.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $98,450.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock valued at $763,314 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 527,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,566,000 after acquiring an additional 62,334 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in RingCentral by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 76,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 29,477 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

