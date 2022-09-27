RioDeFi Price Hits $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. RioDeFi has a market cap of $737,981.44 and $583,948.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 109,375,001 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

